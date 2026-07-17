Three women arrested in alleged $7 million fraud scheme targeting St. Lucie County business

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Three women were arrested July 16 following a lengthy financial crimes investigation into an alleged scheme that authorities say defrauded a St. Lucie County business of nearly $7 million over seven years.

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, detectives arrested Laura Beth Grasso, 43, of Fort Pierce; Sheri Lynn Harrs, 38, of Fort Pierce; and Tina Marie Mejia, 55, of Port St. Lucie, in connection with the investigation.

Investigators allege Grasso, who worked as the business's bookkeeper and comptroller, used her position and unsupervised administrative access to carry out the scheme.

According to detectives, Grasso bypassed the company's accounts payable procedures to initiate millions of dollars in unauthorized manual wire transfers from the business's bank accounts to unintended third parties.

Detectives also allege Grasso, Harrs and Mejia bypassed payroll controls to issue duplicate payments benefiting themselves and one another.

As the investigation continued, detectives said they found evidence that Grasso made additional payments to Mejia and Harrs and paid some of their personal expenses to ensure they remained silent about the alleged fraud.

According to investigators, money obtained through the alleged scheme was used for personal expenses, including luxury vehicle purchases, utility bills, vacations, jewelry and designer accessories.

Grasso was charged with first-degree grand theft of $100,000 or more, conducting an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity under Florida's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, organized fraud of $50,000 or more and money laundering involving $100,000 or more.

Mejia and Harrs were each charged with first-degree grand theft of $100,000 or more, conducting an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity under the state's RICO law and organized fraud of $50,000 or more.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains active as detectives continue reviewing financial records, pursuing additional leads and determining whether additional charges or arrests are warranted.