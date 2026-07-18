Two Port St. Lucie drivers arrested on DUI charges after separate incidents

PORT ST. LUCIE — Two drivers were arrested on impaired driving charges in separate incidents over the past several days, including one who police say became combative after crashing into a city median.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers first arrested 25-year-old Kyle Mallette after observing him weaving between lanes after leaving a local establishment.

Police said their investigation determined Mallette had been drinking before driving. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and later provided a breath sample of 0.120.

In a separate incident, officers responded to a crash after a vehicle struck a city median.

Police said the driver, identified as 24-year-old Kaitlyn Allmond, showed signs of impairment during the investigation and later provided a breath sample of 0.232.

According to police, Allmond was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and an additional charge of battery on a law enforcement officer after making physical contact with an officer during the investigation.

The department said both incidents ended in arrests rather than injuries and reminded motorists to arrange for a sober ride or use a rideshare service if they have been drinking.