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Two Port St. Lucie drivers arrested on DUI charges after separate incidents

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published July 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
A black sedan rests on a raised median after a crash in Port St. Lucie as police vehicles with flashing lights block the roadway during a nighttime investigation.
PSLPD
A vehicle sits on a raised median after crashing in Port St. Lucie. Police said the driver, Kaitlyn Allmond, was arrested on DUI and battery on a law enforcement officer charges following the incident.

PORT ST. LUCIE — Two drivers were arrested on impaired driving charges in separate incidents over the past several days, including one who police say became combative after crashing into a city median.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers first arrested 25-year-old Kyle Mallette after observing him weaving between lanes after leaving a local establishment.

Police said their investigation determined Mallette had been drinking before driving. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and later provided a breath sample of 0.120.

In a separate incident, officers responded to a crash after a vehicle struck a city median.

Police said the driver, identified as 24-year-old Kaitlyn Allmond, showed signs of impairment during the investigation and later provided a breath sample of 0.232.

According to police, Allmond was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and an additional charge of battery on a law enforcement officer after making physical contact with an officer during the investigation.

The department said both incidents ended in arrests rather than injuries and reminded motorists to arrange for a sober ride or use a rideshare service if they have been drinking.
WQCS News
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
See stories by Justin Breckenridge