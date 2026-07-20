Okeechobee woman accused of selling meth after narcotics search warrant

An Okeechobee woman is facing multiple drug charges after authorities executed a narcotics search warrant at her residence following an ongoing investigation, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, served a probable cause search warrant July 17 at a residence at 11553 U.S. Highway 441 SE, Lot 2.

Investigators identified the target of the investigation as 49-year-old Iva Jean Vandiver. According to the sheriff's office, evidence gathered during the investigation indicates Vandiver was selling methamphetamine from the residence.

The sheriff's office said neighbors had reported suspected drug activity at the property for several months, including suspected narcotics sales, drug use, frequent short-term vehicle traffic throughout the day and night, and disturbances affecting the surrounding community.

During the search, investigators said they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.

Vandiver was arrested and transported to the Okeechobee County Jail. She faces charges of sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff's office, this is the second narcotics search warrant served at Big Water RV Park within the past six months.

Sheriff Noel E. Stephen said residents' reports of suspected criminal activity have helped investigators address illegal drug sales.

"The overwhelming majority of our citizens simply want to live in a safe neighborhood and raise their families without the constant problems associated with illegal drug activity. When residents report suspicious activity and work together with law enforcement, we can make a real difference. We will continue targeting those who choose to sell dangerous narcotics in our community."