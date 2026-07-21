Fort Pierce man arrested on 27 child exploitation charges after ICAC investigation

FORT PIERCE — A 23-year-old Fort Pierce man was arrested Monday on 27 child exploitation-related charges following an investigation by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation began June 29 and led detectives to Brandon Weinstein, 23, of Fort Pierce.

During the investigation, ICAC detectives conducted interviews and seized multiple electronic devices for forensic examination. As the investigation progressed, detectives said they discovered multiple computer-generated altered sexual depictions of a child and images of child sexual abuse material.

Weinstein was arrested July 20 in Fort Pierce. He is charged with 17 counts of altered sexual depictions without consent and 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information related to crimes involving the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office or submit a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's CyberTipline.