Martin County deputies find nearly 80 animals in alleged hoarding case

MARTIN COUNTY — A 77-year-old Martin County woman was arrested after deputies discovered nearly 80 animals living in what the sheriff described as the worst animal hoarding case he has seen in the county.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Gail Giustino. She faces two misdemeanor charges following a two-week investigation into reports involving animals at her home.

Sheriff John Budensiek said the investigation began after the sheriff's office received reports that a woman was stealing cats. Investigators later determined she was not stealing the animals but collecting feral cats.

Budensiek said Martin County Animal Control had issued Giustino as many as 65 civil citations over the years involving different animals at her home, with some dating back as far as 10 years. Those complaints were addressed at the time.

However, animal control officers had been unable to gain access to the residence to verify complaints or assist with concerns about the cats that were recently called in.

According to Budensiek, Giustino was not cooperative with investigators.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and entered the home, where Budensiek said they found conditions that were unsafe for both the animals and the home's occupant. The house was not ventilated and had an extreme stench.

Investigators found at least 70 cats in cages, along with an undetermined number of dogs. The sheriff's office estimates there were as many as 80 animals inside the home.

Budensiek described the conditions as horrific, saying investigators found animal feces piled up to a foot deep in some areas of the residence.

Despite the conditions, authorities said no dead animals were found.

Budensiek said investigators do not believe Giustino intentionally abused the animals.

"We truly believe that Gail thinks she's doing the right thing, but she's doing it the wrong way," Budensiek said.

Because investigators do not believe the mistreatment was intentional, Budensiek said the sheriff's office intends to focus on treatment rather than criminal prosecution.

"Clearly this is a hoarder scenario. Worst case of animal hoarding I've seen here in Martin County," Budensiek said.

Giustino was arrested on two misdemeanor charges and will be moved into mental health court, according to the sheriff.

Due to the conditions inside the home, authorities had Giustino evaluated for potential health issues after she was booked into jail.

"If I thought she was abusing these animals on purpose, we would try to bury her under the jail," Budensiek said. "That's not the case in this case."

Budensiek said the goal is to prevent or severely limit Giustino's future access to animals while focusing on mental health screenings.

Authorities said Giustino had previously surrendered animals to shelters throughout Martin County. Investigators believe she has taken about 20 animals to local facilities in recent weeks. Budensiek asked area shelters that may have information about animals surrendered by Giustino to contact the sheriff's office to help determine how many animals she had been caring for.

The animals removed from the home will be taken to the Humane Society.

"It's going to be a big lift for them," Budensiek said.

Budensiek said Giustino is a former U.S. Postal Service employee.