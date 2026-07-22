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Dunn's KIDS Foundation to give away 1,000 backpacks

WQCS | By Howard Matzner
Published July 22, 2026 at 11:23 AM EDT
Colorful flyer for the 6th Annual Kids Foundation Backpack Giveaway, featuring a blue and yellow backpack, crayons, and a photo of a large group of children and volunteers posing together. Event details: Friday, August 7, 9:00–11:00 AM at the PAL Center, Fort Pierce, FL. Icons indicate free backpacks and school supplies will be provided.
Dunn's KIDS Foundation

Dunn's KIDS Foundation, a St. Lucie County-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting local children, will host its annual Backpack Giveaway on Friday, Aug. 7, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the PAL Center, 2203 Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce.

The foundation plans to give away atleast 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to children in need ahead of the new school year. Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. One backpack per child accompanied by a parent.

Ahead of the giveaway, Dunn's KIDS Foundation is calling for volunteers to help stuff backpacks with supplies on Thursday, August 6 at the PAL Center from 5-7 p.m.

The foundation is also collecting donations of school supplies to fill this year's backpacks. They are looking for spiral notebooks, 2-pocket folders, pencil erasers, pencils, crayons, kids scissors, black pens, blue pens, paper, pencil sharpeners, rulers, and highlighters.

Past giveaways have drawn hundreds of families to the PAL Center, with the event also including snacks, games and music for kids.

For more information on how to donate supplies or volunteer, contact Howard Dunn Jr. at 772-486-3866 or by email at dunnskidsfoundation@outlook.com. https://www.facebook.com/p/Dunns-KIDS-Foundation-100068832052087/
WQCS News
Howard Matzner
Howard Matzner has over 25 years of storytelling experience, mostly in public and media relations and is venturing into radio for the first time.
See stories by Howard Matzner