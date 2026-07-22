Fort Pierce police release body camera footage after arrest video circulates online

FORT PIERCE — The Fort Pierce Police Department has released body camera footage after a video shared on social media showed officers involved in a physical altercation with a homeless man beneath the South Bridge.

In a statement, the department said the video circulating online shows only a portion of the encounter and does not include the events leading up to officers' use of force. To provide additional context, police released body-worn camera footage along with independent video of the incident.

According to the department, officers witnessed 42-year-old Justin Ikeler physically assaulting an adult woman at about 11:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Seaway Drive.

Police said officers intervened to stop the assault and attempted to take Ikeler into custody. According to the department, Ikeler pulled away, refused repeated commands and assumed a fighting stance with his fists raised toward the officers.

"Based on Ikeler's actions, the officer perceived an imminent threat of assault and delivered defensive strikes to protect himself and gain control of Ikeler so the arrest could be completed," the department said in its statement.

Ikeler was arrested and transported to the St. Lucie County Jail. Police said the case remains active and that the release of the videos is intended to provide additional context regarding the incident.

The department also said short video clips shared on social media often do not capture the full sequence of events or the totality of the circumstances officers face while making split-second decisions and urged the public not to draw conclusions based solely on partial recordings.

"The Fort Pierce Police Department remains committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the trust of the community we serve," the department said. "We appreciate the public's patience as the facts surrounding this incident are reviewed."