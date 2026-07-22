Motorcyclist killed in Vero Beach crash was traveling 113 mph, police say

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a concrete utility pole in Vero Beach, according to police.

Officers with the Vero Beach Police Department responded July 17 to the intersection of 8th Avenue and 21st Street after receiving a report of a deceased person in the grassy median.

Police identified the man as the driver of a 2008 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle. Investigators determined the motorcycle left the roadway as it approached the intersection before crashing into a concrete utility pole.

According to the department, traffic cameras captured the motorcycle traveling along U.S. 1 after entering the Vero Beach city limits at about 12:30 a.m. July 17.

An analysis conducted by the department's traffic division found the motorcycle was traveling 113 mph as it passed through the intersection of 15th Place and U.S. 1, about a half-mile from the crash site.

Police said speed was the sole contributing factor in the crash.

"This is a tragic reminder to please drive safely and adhere to the posted speed limits on the roadways," the department said in a statement.