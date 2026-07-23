Fire at Fort Pierce home leads to drug trafficking arrest, deputies say

FORT PIERCE — A fire at a Fort Pierce home led to the discovery of suspected illegal narcotics and the arrest of a 50-year-old man on multiple drug and firearm charges, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and the St. Lucie County Fire District responded July 21 to a report of smoke and flames coming from a residence in the 3400 block of Avenue I.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing the home from becoming a total loss, authorities said.

During a walkthrough of the residence, firefighters discovered a large quantity of multicolored pills and notified the sheriff's office. Detectives with the agency's Special Investigations Division responded and determined illegal narcotics were inside the home, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives later executed a search warrant and seized approximately 270 grams of MDMA, 15 grams of powder cocaine, 2 grams of fentanyl, 711 grams of marijuana, a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver and assorted drug paraphernalia allegedly used to package narcotics for sale and distribution.

Mario Bryant, 50, of Fort Pierce, was arrested on charges of trafficking in MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bryant remained in custody at the St. Lucie County Jail as of the sheriff's office's announcement.

Court records were not immediately available to indicate whether Bryant has obtained legal representation.

Bryant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.