Florida tax holiday offers back-to-school savings as Indian River schools prepare for students

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — With the start of the school year approaching, many families are shopping for notebooks, backpacks and other classroom essentials while trying to manage the added expense of back-to-school season.

Dr. Kyra Schafte, executive director of strategic communications for the School District of Indian River County, said the district recognizes that school supply costs can create financial strain for some households and works to keep classroom supply lists practical.

"We know that prepping for a school year can be expensive for some families," Schafte said. "We are intentional to ensure that what we ask for are genuinely used in the classrooms. So each of the lists look quite differently and are thoughtfully curated to ensure that they're an add-on to the existing materials that we provide for students in our classrooms."

Families can also take advantage of Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday, which runs through Aug. 20. During that period, shoppers can purchase eligible school supplies and select other items, including clothing and computers, without paying state sales tax.

Even with those savings, Schafte said some families may still struggle to afford everything their children need. She said the district works with community partners to help fill those gaps.

"For us, we are prepared to support all of our students," Schafte said. "We have really wonderful partnerships, whether it's our sheriff's office. We have a supply drive that Florida Power & Light are actually helping us with. We provide our school lists to them and they help us collect things, whether it be among their employees or in the community. Every child will have what they need to be successful."

Schafte encouraged parents to let their child's teacher know if they need assistance obtaining supplies. She said school staff are also trained to recognize when students may need additional support.

"Our teachers and administrators, too, are equipped that they will notice if a child does not have what they need and provide it to them in a way that still carries a level of integrity, that we're not putting a spotlight on the child by any means," she said.

To help families prepare for the start of the school year, the district has also created a centralized online resource with back-to-school information.

"We have been really thoughtful in creating what we call a back-to-school hub for families," Schafte said. "The hub is accessible on a webpage, but it's also a quick click in the My SDIRC app. And in that space, you can see school supply lists, unified dress uniforms, orientation dates, calendars, transportation — anything you can imagine for a successful opening of schools is one click away for our families."

More information about Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday, including a list of qualifying items, is available through the Florida Department of Revenue.