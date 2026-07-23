FP&L Tips Help Florida Households Cut Summer Energy Bills

As Florida's summer heat sets in, air conditioners are running longer and harder — and that's driving energy bills up across the Treasure Coast. Bianca Soriano, Energy Expert with Florida Power & Light, says a few simple adjustments at home can make a real difference.

According to Soriano, the biggest factor behind rising summer bills is straightforward: air conditioners have to cycle on far more often to keep homes cool.

"Now is the time to take a look at your thermostat," Soriano said. "If it's between 75 and 78, you're saving money."

She said every degree adjusted within that range can save customers 3 to 5% on cooling costs — a meaningful amount, since air conditioning typically makes up 50 to 60% of a household's total energy bill.

Beyond the thermostat, Soriano recommends a few inexpensive habits that can ease the strain on home cooling systems.

Ceiling fans, she said, can make a room feel two to three degrees cooler — but only in the room where people actually are.

"They cool you, not the room," Soriano said, adding that fans should be turned off when a space is empty.

Closing curtains and blinds during the hottest parts of the day can also help, she said, by blocking heat from sunlight before it warms the inside of a home.

FPL also offers a tool called Energy Manager, which Soriano said gives customers a detailed look at their electricity use.

"It shows the customer specifically when, where and how they're using electricity in their home, how the temperature outside affects it, and simple ways they can personally reduce energy consumption," she said.

For customers who are having trouble keeping up with bills, Soriano pointed to fpl.com/help, a resource she said is designed with elderly customers and those on fixed or limited incomes in mind.

She also highlighted a program she called Saving Steps, which she described as a simple two- to three-step process that can result in a $200 bill credit for income-qualified customers.