Martin County superintendent earns high marks from school board

MARTIN COUNTY — The Martin County School Board unanimously rated Superintendent Michael Maine as "Highly Effective" in his annual performance evaluation, recognizing his leadership during a year that saw the district maintain an A school grade and achieve its highest graduation rate in district history.

The board approved Maine's 2025-26 evaluation during its July 21 meeting, awarding him an overall score of 2.84 out of 3.

The annual evaluation measures the superintendent's performance across seven leadership categories: board support, program delivery, financial sustainability, human capital and talent management, community, state and public relations, professional skills and abilities, and district performance.

Maine received scores of 2.9 or higher in five of the seven categories, including a perfect 3.0 in professional skills and abilities. The district said the evaluation also reflected continued progress in student achievement, financial management, instructional systems and school safety.

School Board Chair Marsha Powers said the evaluation reflects both the district's results and the leadership team Maine has assembled.

"I just want to say thank you to Superintendent Maine. You have done an excellent job this past year leading your team that you have built and continue to build, and I know that there are critics, but as a leader I think we have to give you time to build your team, and you're doing an excellent job at it. I trust your judgment as you move forward, and I couldn't be more pleased with where the school district is. I think this is the most outstanding results that we have ever received," Powers said.

The district earned another A rating from the state for the 2025-26 school year and recorded the highest graduation rate in its history.

Following the board's evaluation, Maine credited the district's employees, families and community partners for its continued success.

"The success of our district is a reflection of the people who make it possible every day," Maine said in a statement. "I have the privilege of working alongside dedicated educators, staff, families, community partners, and School Board members who share a belief in what our students can achieve. Together, we have built strong momentum, and I am confident that by staying focused on our strategic priorities and continuing to raise expectations for ourselves and our students, we will reach even greater heights."

The board's average scores by category were 2.9 for board support, program delivery, financial sustainability and human capital and talent management; 2.8 for community, state and public relations; 3.0 for professional skills and abilities; and 2.3 for district performance.