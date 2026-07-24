Golf tournament raises more than $150,000 for SafeSpace and Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County

STUART, Fla. — The fourth annual Tee Fore Two Robert "Pops" Bauman Memorial Golf Tournament raised more than $150,000 for SafeSpace and Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County during the May 29 event at Sailfish Point.

According to organizers, proceeds from the tournament will support SafeSpace's emergency shelter, legal advocacy and counseling services for survivors of domestic violence, as well as youth programs and mentoring offered by Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County.

Jennifer Fox, CEO of SafeSpace, said the event highlighted the community's support for both organizations.

"It was a wonderful day on the course, but what mattered most was seeing our community come together to support two organizations that change lives every day," Fox said. "The generosity of our sponsors, golfers, volunteers, and donors will have a lasting impact on the survivors and families we serve."

The tournament is held in memory of Robert "Pops" Bauman. During the event, his son shared stories about his father and reflected on the legacy of compassion and service that inspired the fundraiser.

The tournament took place on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at Sailfish Point and included a raffle. Organizers said Mary Beth Bayersdorf, winner of the event's 50/50 Ball Drop drawing, donated her $10,000 prize back to SafeSpace and Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County.

The event was co-chaired by Jessica Malasek and Carol Webb.

Keith Fletcher, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County, said community support helps expand opportunities for local youth.

"Every young person deserves the opportunity to discover their potential," Fletcher said. "Support from events like Tee Fore Two allows us to continue providing the programs, mentors, and experiences that help our members build bright futures."