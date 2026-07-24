Miami man accused in Martin County boat burglary spree faces multiple felony charges

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Miami man has been arrested following a month-long investigation into a series of vessel burglaries that authorities say occurred across Martin County during July.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said detectives arrested 29-year-old Robert Esposito of Miami in connection with multiple boat burglaries from Stuart to Hobe Sound.

According to investigators, Esposito is accused of stealing approximately $60,000 worth of Garmin GPS units during a crime spree that affected numerous boat owners throughout the county.

Esposito has been charged with 10 counts of grand theft, eight counts of burglary to a vessel and eight counts of traveling across county lines to commit a burglary, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Esposito is being held in Miami on a $540,000 bond.