Fort Pierce seeks artist for $50,000 City Hall sculpture project

FORT PIERCE — The City of Fort Pierce is seeking proposals from professional artists and artist teams to create a permanent outdoor sculpture at the entrance to City Hall.

The sculpture will be installed outside City Hall at 100 N. U.S. Highway 1 as part of the city's efforts to enhance public spaces and reflect Fort Pierce's history, culture and identity.

According to the city, the artwork should serve as a welcoming landmark for residents and visitors, be visible from multiple viewpoints and be designed to withstand Florida's coastal climate.

The project has a budget of up to $50,000. Applications are being accepted from July 16 through Aug. 16.

The city is encouraging professional artists and artist teams with experience designing and installing large-scale permanent public art to apply.

Applicants must submit a letter of interest, resume, portfolio of previous work, preliminary concept statement, proposed project timeline, professional references, website or social media links, a maintenance and protection plan, and a comprehensive project budget.

The city said proposals will be evaluated based on artistic excellence and originality, technical feasibility, durability, public safety, long-term maintenance needs, how well the work reflects Fort Pierce's community identity, and the artist's ability to complete the project within the established budget and timeline.

Proposals must be submitted through the CaFÉ (Call for Entry) online application system by Aug. 16.