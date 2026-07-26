Three charged in death of 3-month-old St. Lucie County infant after yearlong investigation

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 3-month-old child following a yearlong investigation by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

The arrests stem from an investigation that began Aug. 20, 2025, when deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators responded to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center after the infant was brought to the emergency room by the child's grandparents.

According to the sheriff's office, medical personnel told responding deputies the child had been pronounced dead and showed injuries and conditions consistent with possible neglect.

Detective Cpl. Jennifer Diaz led the investigation while the Medical Examiner's Office conducted a forensic examination. The medical examiner determined the child's manner of death was homicide and identified the cause of death as dehydration and malnutrition.

The investigation resulted in the arrests of Nicole Maxwell, 27, the child's mother; Robert Maxwell, 61, the child's grandfather; and Vikki Koon, 38, Robert Maxwell's girlfriend.

Each faces charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse. Bond was set at $1.5 million for each defendant.

"The death of a child is a tragedy that affects our entire community," Sheriff Richard Del Toro said. "I commend Detective Corporal Diaz for her leadership and thank the detectives, crime scene investigators, professional support staff, the Medical Examiner's Office, and our State Attorneys, whose commitment and teamwork led to these arrests. Our responsibility is to pursue the truth, protect those who cannot protect themselves, and hold those responsible accountable."