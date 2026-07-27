Indian River firefighter-paramedic Geoffrey Lang dies following personal tragedy

Indian River County Fire Rescue announced the death of Firefighter/Paramedic Geoffrey Lang, who died following a personal tragedy at his home in Sebastian on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Lang joined Indian River County Fire Rescue in 2015 and served the department for more than a decade. The department said he was known for his professionalism, compassion and commitment to serving the residents of Indian River County.

He is survived by his wife, two children and his parents.

"During this incredibly difficult time, our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of serving alongside him," County Administrator John A. Titkanich Jr. said.

"Today, we mourn the loss of one of our own," Fire Chief David Johnson said. "Geoffrey faithfully served our community for more than a decade, and his absence will be deeply felt throughout our department. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones and ask our community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers as we grieve this tremendous loss."

The department asked the public to respect the privacy of Lang's family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time. Memorial service information will be announced when it becomes available.

"Geoffrey was a dedicated employee. The Board of County Commissioners and County Administration extends condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues," Commission Chair Deryl Loar said.

"All commissioners stand with Indian River Fire Rescue and remain committed to supporting the health and well-being of our personnel including the importance of mental health support for first responders and their families," Loar added.