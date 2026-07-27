Port St. Lucie man charged with lewd or lascivious battery case

A Port St. Lucie man has been arrested on a charge of lewd or lascivious battery involving a child following an investigation by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives arrested Shardwensly Aristil, 21, of Port St. Lucie, on a charge of lewd or lascivious battery involving a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

The investigation began July 10 after deputies responded to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center at the request of the Port St. Lucie Police Department, which was assisting the Florida Department of Children and Families with an investigation.

According to the Sheriff's Office, investigators determined the reported offense occurred within the agency's jurisdiction, and the case was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Aristil is being held without bond at the St. Lucie County Jail.

"Protecting children is among our highest priorities," Sheriff Richard Del Toro said. "Our Detectives worked diligently to investigate these allegations, gather the necessary evidence, and ensure the suspect was taken into custody. We remain committed to seeking justice for victims while safeguarding their privacy throughout the investigative process."

The investigation remains active. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case, or anyone who believes they may have had contact with the suspect under similar circumstances, to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 772-462-7300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).