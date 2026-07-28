PSLPD unveils new training facility in Port St. Lucie

The Port St. Lucie Police Department recent unveiled its new state-of-the-art training facility during an invitation-only ribbon-cutting ceremony, ahead of the building becoming fully operational.

The 54,283-square-foot facility is designed to meet the training needs of one of Florida's fastest-growing cities, according to Chief Leo Niemczyk, who leads the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Department officials say the center gives officers access to some of the most advanced training tools available to law enforcement.

The facility includes:



A 20-lane, 9,508-square-foot indoor firearms range with an integrated MILO live-fire scenario system

A 2,848-square-foot tactical shoot house with configurable rooms for scenario-based training

A MILO Virtual Simulation Theater for decision-making and de-escalation exercises

A defensive tactics training room equipped with Axon VR technology

A multi-purpose room for classroom instruction, conferences and large-scale training

Three floors of office space for the Training Division and Criminal Investigations Division, with 19 offices and 86 workstations

The building also features audio/visual technology throughout to support collaborative training.

ADG Architecture designed the facility, and HJ High served as the construction firm. Additional contributions came from Action Target, MILO and Whelen, among other project partners.

The building is a secure law enforcement site and will not be open to the public.