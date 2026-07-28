Stuart commission moves closer to November referendum on historic ballfields

Stuart voters could decide in November whether to protect the city's historic baseball fields from being leased long term without voter approval after the City Commission agreed to continue discussions on placing a referendum on the ballot.

The proposal was first raised in May, when some commissioners pushed to place it on the August local election ballot. The commission instead delayed the measure until November to gather additional information about the fields and how they are used.

Commissioners received that information Monday, including a presentation on the facilities' operations and usage from Community Services Director Jim Chrulski.

"So in summary, 24 or possibly 25 user groups with 227 total field uses at Guy Davis, which a total facility revenue of $6,970. At Sailfish, 25 user groups, 673 total field uses with a revenue source of $24,305. And that was for last year," Chrulski said.

The proposed referendum would prohibit the city from entering into leases of 10 years or longer for the baseball fields without voter approval. City Attorney Lee Baggett said the language was modeled after restrictions previously adopted for city-owned waterfront properties and was written to avoid disrupting routine agreements needed to operate the facilities.

"If you'll see in the proposed language at the last line, I have that this restriction does not apply to leases reasonably necessary to support sports, recreation or concession uses serving the property. So there was some questions: 'Anytime the Little League has to do a lease, would they have to come before us and then go out for referendum for approval?' No, I have that in there as being excluded from that process," Baggett said.

Commissioner Campbell Rich said he did not oppose asking voters to weigh in but questioned whether the proposed language was broader than necessary. He urged removing the exemption for sports-related leases.

"My point is you're creating an exception for a situation that has never existed. That language to me seems perilous. I think you're creating an open for a situation that at least I don't have any interest in," Rich said.

Rich also said the proposed 10-year threshold should be reconsidered, arguing the city should regularly evaluate the costs and benefits of maintaining the facilities.

"If 90 percent of the users of this facility do not live in the city, I'm not saying we shouldn't do it, but I'm saying we should be very scrupulous on an annual basis of what it's costing the taxpayer, what benefits we're gaining. I don't like to see that 10 years anywhere near this referendum item. I think it could be much simpler," Rich said.

Commissioners generally agreed with revising the proposal but face a tight timeline if they want the measure to appear on the November ballot. The city must submit the referendum by Aug. 21 and has only one regularly scheduled commission meeting before that deadline, meaning a special meeting will be required. The meeting time is expected to be announced soon because state law requires at least 10 days' public notice.

The city's baseball fields have been a fixture in Stuart since the 1940s. Previous proposals to redevelop the property were abandoned following public opposition in 2018.