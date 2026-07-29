Indian River County Commission to recess Aug. 4 meeting for funeral of firefighter Geoffrey Lang

VERO BEACH — The Indian River County Board of County Commissioners will temporarily recess its regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 4 so commissioners can attend the funeral service for Indian River County Fire Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic Geoffrey Scott Lang.

The board will begin its meeting as scheduled at 9 a.m. at the Indian River County Administration Complex, 1801 27th St., Building A, in Vero Beach. The meeting will recess at 10:30 a.m. and reconvene at 1 p.m. in the Commission Chambers to resume its remaining business.

Lang, 35, died unexpectedly July 25. He joined Indian River County Fire Rescue in 2015 and was assigned to Station 9 in Sebastian.

According to the county, Lang served Indian River County residents for more than a decade.

The Board of County Commissioners and county administration said they are mourning Lang's death and extended condolences to his wife, children, family, friends and Fire Rescue colleagues.

The county said Lang's dedication to public service and the impact he made throughout the community will not be forgotten.

A funeral service celebrating Lang's life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Community Church, 1901 23rd St., Vero Beach.

County officials advised residents and members of the media planning to attend the Aug. 4 commission meeting to note the temporary recess and revised meeting schedule.