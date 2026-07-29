Indian River County voters to receive sample ballots for August primary

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The Indian River County Supervisor of Elections Office is mailing sample ballots this week to registered voter households ahead of the Aug. 18 primary election.

The sample ballots provide voters with a preview of the official ballot they will receive when voting in person. They also include polling place locations, early voting information and an explanation of Florida’s closed primary election system.

Election officials are encouraging voters to review their sample ballots before heading to the polls to become familiar with the races and candidates on the ballot.

Supervisor of Elections Leslie Rossway Swan said reviewing the ballot in advance can help voters prepare for Election Day.

“Sample ballots help voters make informed choices and plan ahead. We recommend marking your sample ballot in advance and bringing it with you when you vote,” Swan said.

Voters can also view their sample ballots online through the Indian River County Supervisor of Elections website by selecting the “My Sample Ballot” link.