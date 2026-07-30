FAU Harbor Branch receives $250,000 for mangrove restoration in Indian River Lagoon

Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute has received a $250,000 gift from the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation to establish a mangrove restoration project at its Fort Pierce campus.

The funding will support a yearlong effort to expand Harbor Branch's existing habitat restoration work by developing facilities to grow mangroves and other native coastal plants for future restoration projects.

"This gift reflects the foundation's deep commitment to protecting our coastal ecosystems," said Ken Farber, executive director of the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation. "Under Ambassador Johnson's direction, we are proud to support Harbor Branch's work to restore mangroves and seagrass, helping preserve Florida's natural environment and the marine life that depends on it for generations to come."

Harbor Branch established its Seagrass Nursery in 2015 to cultivate native seagrasses in land-based tanks for replanting in depleted areas of the Indian River Lagoon. According to the institute, urban development has contributed to the loss of seagrass, mangroves and other coastal vegetation that help filter runoff, provide habitat for marine life and protect shorelines from erosion and storm impacts.

The new mangrove project will begin with the installation of tanks and supporting infrastructure to grow mangroves, salt marsh grasses and halophytes, or salt-tolerant plants found in nearshore environments. Scientists will then develop propagation methods, reintroduce the plants at selected pilot sites and monitor their growth.

"Gifts like this ensure our continued success in restoring critical habitats in the Indian River Lagoon, one of the most biologically diverse estuaries in the United States," said Rachel Brewton, assistant research professor at FAU Harbor Branch and lead on the project. "The program is grateful for this support, which will increase the plant stock needed to maintain these conservation efforts."

Harbor Branch said it will work with community and state partners to identify priority restoration sites and share project results. Those partners include Florida Sea Grant, the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program, the Florida Oceanographic Institute, Brevard Zoo, local counties and nonprofit restoration