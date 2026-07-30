Stuart police chase ends with driver arrested after crash, multi-agency pursuit

A Stuart man was arrested after police said he fled a traffic stop, crashed into another vehicle and led officers on a pursuit that ended in Martin County.

According to the Stuart Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on the evening of July 28 for an equipment violation after discovering the registered owner's driver's license had been revoked.

Police said the driver did not stop, leading officers on a brief pursuit through the city. During the pursuit, the suspect struck another vehicle before continuing out of Stuart.

The pursuit continued into Martin County, where deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol assisted. Authorities ultimately stopped the vehicle, and the driver surrendered without further incident.

The driver was identified as David Kingsley Jr., 31. Stuart police charged Kingsley with fleeing and eluding law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Additional charges were filed by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The Stuart Police Department said it appreciated the assistance of the Martin County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol in bringing the incident to a safe conclusion.