Indian River Lagoon-South restoration project reaches two construction milestones

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District and the South Florida Water Management District marked two major milestones Thursday in the Indian River Lagoon-South Restoration Project, highlighting continued progress on efforts to restore the St. Lucie Estuary and the southern Indian River Lagoon.

Officials celebrated the completion of major construction on the C-23/C-24 Stormwater Treatment Area, which is transitioning into operational maintenance and vegetation grow-in. They also recognized the start of construction on the Interim Pump Station after it received authorization and funding.

The agencies said the two milestones advance efforts to improve water quality, restore habitat and support the long-term health of the estuary and lagoon.

“These milestones on the Indian River Lagoon-South Restoration Project are a clear example of the Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork initiative in action,” Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle said. “By strengthening partnerships with the South Florida Water Management District, streamlining delivery, and prioritizing projects of national significance, we are moving critical Everglades restoration forward faster than ever before. Together, we are delivering the infrastructure needed to restore one of America's most valuable estuarine ecosystems while ensuring taxpayer resources are focused where they achieve the greatest long-term impact.”

South Florida Water Management District Executive Director Drew Bartlett said the project is expected to improve water quality while benefiting fish and wildlife.

“All of us want a healthy environment with abundant fish and wildlife. The C-23/C-24 features will help deliver exactly that,” Bartlett said. “The District prioritizes improving water quality across South Florida, and today’s C-23/C-24 STA milestone is another pivotal moment as we work to protect the St. Lucie River and the Indian River Lagoon. The State of Florida, under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, will continue its commitment to advancing Everglades projects that make a difference for the environment and the quality of life for people in South Florida. We’re going to keep up our momentum and continue to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expedite Everglades projects.”

According to the agencies, the completed Indian River Lagoon-South Restoration Project will provide more than 130,000 acre-feet of additional water storage, about 9,000 acres of stormwater treatment areas and nearly 90,000 acres of restored natural areas.

Officials said those improvements are intended to reduce nutrient loading, improve freshwater management, restore fish and wildlife habitat and support the long-term ecological health of the St. Lucie Estuary and southern Indian River Lagoon.