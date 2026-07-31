Pineapple Playhouse opens season with Pulitzer Prize-winning drama 'Proof'

The Pineapple Playhouse will open its 2026-27 theatrical season with David Auburn's Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Proof," beginning Aug. 28 at the Fort Pierce community theater.

The play follows Catherine, who cared for her brilliant but mentally ill father before his death. After a groundbreaking mathematical proof is discovered, questions arise about who wrote it and Catherine's mental state.

The production will run through Sept. 13 with 10 performances, including 2 p.m. matinees and 7 p.m. evening shows, at the 117-seat theater, 700 W. Weatherbee Road.

Director Michael Pisacane, who is directing his fifth production at the theater, noted the play's critical acclaim.

"Proof" won both a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize in 2005, and was recently revived on Broadway with an all-star cast, including Don Cheadle," Pisacane said.

Pisacane said Jessica Lesko will star as Catherine, with Martin Fitzpatrick, Caroline Remillard and Ray Balsamo rounding out the cast.

The Pineapple Playhouse, a nonprofit community theater founded in 1974, presents six mainstage productions each season in addition to a holiday show. It has operated in Fort Pierce for more than 50 years.