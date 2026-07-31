Port St. Lucie man accused of stealing thousands in tequila arrested after DUI

A Port St. Lucie man accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of tequila from a Martin County liquor store has been arrested after being taken into custody on a driving under the influence charge in St. Lucie County, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Anthony Ruiz, 31, was identified as the suspect seen on surveillance video placing multiple bottles of tequila into a backpack before leaving the store without paying, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives and Crime Center analysts with the Martin County Sheriff's Office used surveillance footage and investigative techniques to identify Ruiz and obtain an arrest warrant in the theft case.

Before investigators were able to serve the warrant, Ruiz was arrested by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office after deputies stopped him for driving under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.

Ruiz now faces charges related to the Martin County theft in addition to the DUI charge that led to his arrest, authorities said.

Investigators also believe Ruiz may be responsible for similar thefts involving tequila and other merchandise from additional retail stores, according to the sheriff's office.