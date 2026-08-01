Los Angeles man sentenced to life in prison in fatal Vero Beach fentanyl case

A Los Angeles man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for selling fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a Vero Beach resident, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Alfonso Guerrero, 39, was convicted by a federal jury in May 2026 of distributing fentanyl resulting in death.

According to evidence presented in court, Guerrero sold one-tenth of a gram of fentanyl to David Eller on May 16, 2023, in a transaction captured by a doorbell camera. Eller was found dead at his Vero Beach home hours later.

Authorities said Guerrero was arrested two days later while in possession of additional fentanyl intended for distribution.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said the case demonstrates the work investigators put into identifying drug dealers responsible for fatal overdoses.

"We will not tolerate drugs being sold in our community. I'm proud of our detectives and federal partners for the hard work they put into this investigation," Flowers said.

The investigation was conducted by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Miami Field Division. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.