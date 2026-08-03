Okeechobee pair arrested after drug raid uncovers meth, controlled substances

OKEECHOBEE — Two Okeechobee residents were arrested July 30 after investigators executed a search warrant at a home as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team served a probable cause search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of Southeast 20th Court.

The investigation focused on Jonna Leigh Kimla, 37, and Dillon Jason Hill, 25, after investigators received information alleging the pair was selling illegal narcotics from the residence.

According to the sheriff's office, when deputies arrived to serve the warrant, both suspects refused commands to leave the residence. After deputies entered the home, Kimla was found attempting to conceal herself beneath the floor inside an air-conditioning access area, while Hill was found hiding in a bathroom closet. Both were taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators said a search of the residence uncovered methamphetamine, controlled substances, firearm ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff's office, Kimla has 13 prior felony convictions and Hill has two prior felony convictions.

Kimla was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance (Clonazepam 1 mg), possession of a controlled substance (Adderall 30 mg), possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.

Hill was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (Adderall 30 mg), possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.