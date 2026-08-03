Vero Beach Airport director retires after 30-year career at hometown airfield

VERO BEACH, Fla. — After nearly three decades at the Vero Beach Regional Airport, Director Todd Scher is retiring from the airport where he first developed a passion for aviation as a child.

Scher began his career at the airport as an operations supervisor in 1996 before being named airport director in 2021. He served five years in the role, overseeing a period of growth that included the arrival of three commercial airlines and the addition of a U.S. Customs office for international flights.

Speaking during a retirement recognition, Scher reflected on what it meant to end his career leading the airport in his hometown.

"I would try to explain to you what a thrill it is to finish out an aviation career as the director of the airport that you've hung out at as a kid in your hometown. And there's just no words. It's an unbelievable blessing," he said. "So thank you very much for the kind words, and we appreciate you."

During Scher's tenure, Breeze Airways, JetBlue and American Airlines all began offering service at the airport, expanding travel options for Treasure Coast residents. The airport also established a U.S. Customs office, allowing for international flights.

Airport Commission member Buck Vocelle credited Scher and his staff with guiding the airport through that growth while maintaining its reputation.

"He has done a fantastic job of maintaining this airport as one of the best general aviation airports and now commercial airports in the country. With his team, there are no better, absolutely none," Vocelle said. "So Todd, well-deserved. It's been a pleasure watching your career develop and now finally come to a well-deserved end. So congratulations."

Phillip Canal said the airport's continued operation stands out at a time when other similar airports around the country have closed.

"It is a real kudo to the airport team, the city council, and those involved that we have an airport that is totally self-sufficient, doesn't draw from the city or the county. And I don't think there's a lot of people in our community who realize that. It's only because it's managed so well that this happens and it doesn't turn into a shopping center or a strip mall or a housing development," Canal said.

As he steps away from the position, Scher expressed confidence in incoming Airport Director Brandon Dambeck and the team that will continue overseeing the airport's operations and future development.

"I know I can count on the board supporting Brandon and his team now, moving forward, just as you had me. They have an awful lot on their plate. A lot of it is airlines because it's very visible to the public right now," Scher said. "But there's a lot of things that go on behind the scenes. And it's each and every day that nobody ever sees. So while the airlines have everybody's attention and rightfully so, it's an important component of what the airport does. It still is a very, very small component of what the airport does day in and day out. So these guys are up to the task. I can't think of a better group of people to lead the airport forward in harmony with the leadership of the city and the will of the community."

The airport is currently undergoing an expansion project that includes renovations to portions of the terminal and the addition of parking to accommodate increased activity.