Virginia man arrested in connection with death of 3-month-old St. Lucie County child

A Virginia man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 3-month-old child, becoming the fourth person charged following an extensive investigation by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Jason Gunter, 45, the child's biological father, was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service at his home in Mechanicsville, Virginia, on an outstanding warrant obtained by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives.

Gunter is charged with felony child neglect causing great bodily harm for his alleged role in the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

He is awaiting extradition to St. Lucie County, where he will face the charge.

The arrest marks the fourth made in the case, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation remains active as the case moves through the judicial process. The sheriff's office said no additional information will be released at this time.