Three arrested on DUI charges in Martin County, including driver after rollover onto railroad tracks

Three people were arrested on DUI charges in separate incidents overnight in Martin County, including a driver whose vehicle went airborne before rolling onto a railroad crossing, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The rollover crash occurred near the 6100 block of North Dixie Highway. Witnesses told deputies the vehicle veered across Dixie Highway, became airborne and rolled over before coming to rest on the railroad tracks, causing significant damage to the crossing.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Devin Rene Mitchell, failed a sobriety test and was arrested on a DUI charge, according to the sheriff's office.

In a separate case, deputies arrested 51-year-old Maria Parez-Nolasco-De Ramirez after receiving reports of a dangerous and reckless driver. The sheriff's office said deputies located Parez-Nolasco-De Ramirez and arrested her on a DUI charge. Deputies also determined that she did not have, and had never had, a valid driver's license.

A third DUI arrest occurred along Kanner Highway, where deputies arrested 26-year-old Erick Mejia-Olguin after determining he was showing signs of impairment, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said no significant injuries or fatalities were reported in any of the three incidents.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said deputies, including members of its Aggressive Driving Unit, will continue monitoring roadways for impaired and dangerous drivers.