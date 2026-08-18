Fort Pierce man arrested after deputies say he fired shot through bathroom door

FORT PIERCE — A 23-year-old Fort Pierce man was arrested Sunday after authorities said he fled following a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

Nathan M. Hsu was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder, kidnapping, tampering with a witness, simple battery involving a domestic incident and grand theft of a motor vehicle, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at about 11:30 a.m. Aug. 16 to a residence in the 1700 block of Wyoming Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance. During the incident, Hsu became involved in an argument with the victim, who locked herself inside a bathroom, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Hsu allegedly fired a round through the bathroom door before fleeing the residence in a vehicle, authorities said.

Fort Pierce police officers later located the vehicle near Porpoise Beach, prompting a coordinated response and search of the surrounding area.

While the search continued, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and crime scene investigators continued their investigation and executed a search warrant at the residence.

At about 2:30 p.m., Hsu’s family located him and alerted a passing Fort Pierce police officer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Hsu was taken into custody without incident, and a firearm was recovered.

Hsu remained incarcerated at the St. Lucie County Jail with no bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the incident was isolated and there was no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active.