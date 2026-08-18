Miami woman accused of posing as bank employee in Martin County fraud scheme

MARTIN COUNTY — A 31-year-old Miami woman is facing additional charges after Martin County sheriff’s deputies said she posed as a bank representative and attempted to obtain a senior citizen’s debit card.

Moniquie Love Turnbull was initially arrested and charged with scheme to defraud, felony use of a two-way communication device and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card without consent involving a victim 60 or older.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Turnbull showed up at a resident’s home and claimed the person’s bank account had been compromised. She allegedly told the victim she was from the bank and would handle the disposal of the debit or credit card.

While deputies were investigating that incident, they were alerted to another call identifying Turnbull as a possible suspect in that case as well.

The targeted victims became suspicious and contacted law enforcement, giving deputies time to locate Turnbull before she left Martin County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Turnbull entered the jail with $3,200 in cash concealed in her vagina. The Sheriff’s Office said it was not clear who the money belonged to, but it was secured as evidence.

Turnbull now faces an additional charge of introducing contraband into a corrections facility. She has a $500,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office advises residents not to allow unexpected visitors into their homes or turn over credit cards, cash, gold or other valuables to people who arrive without a scheduled, legitimate visit.

Anyone who encounters someone claiming to represent a bank, financial institution, government agency or other organization who requests valuables, credit cards or access to a home should not provide anything or allow the person inside and should call 911, according to the Sheriff’s Office.