Indian River County primary results: Congressional, county and school board races decided

Indian River County voters decided several local and congressional races in Tuesday's primary, including contests for county commission and school board.

In the Republican primary for U.S. House District 9, Dan Green won with 25.4% of the vote, edging Ben Butler, who received 24.4%. Thomas Chalifoux received 20% and Jorge Martinez received 19%, while Justin Story, Marcus Carter and Steve Rance finished with single-digit percentages.

Green will face Democratic incumbent Darren Soto of Kissimmee in the Nov. 4 general election. Soto was first elected in 2017.

Green's priorities include limiting overdevelopment, affordability, lowering insurance costs and military security. Soto's priorities include environmental protection, jobs and economic growth, health care reform and immigration reform.

Indian River County was previously part of District 8 before congressional maps were redrawn.

In the Florida House District 34 race, Republican incumbent Robert Brackett will face Democrat Jordyn Guadalupe Balderas in the Nov. 4 general election.

Brackett secured the Republican nomination with 86% of the vote against Paul Sohi.

Brackett's priorities include reducing taxes, updating water and utility infrastructure and public health and well-being. Balderas, 21, is focused on the cost of living, infrastructure funding, environmental stewardship and protecting schools.

In the Indian River County Commission District 2 Republican primary, Jennifer Pippin defeated Bob McPartlan and Brooks Robinson.

Pippin received 41.6% of the vote, compared with 35% for McPartlan and roughly 24% for Robinson. Pippin, 41, is a former Moms for Liberty chair. McPartlan is a member of the Sebastian City Council.

Pippin will face a Democratic candidate in the Nov. 3 general election.

Her priorities include smart and responsible growth, wise use of tax dollars, infrastructure and law enforcement.

The Indian River County School Board District 2 race was decided Tuesday, with incumbent Jacqueline "Jackie" Rosario defeating challenger Tom Lange.

Rosario received roughly 52% of the vote to Lange's roughly 48%.

Rosario, 56, was first elected to the school board in 2018.