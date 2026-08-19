St. Lucie County primary results: Port St. Lucie mayor, school board races head to November

St. Lucie County voters decided several local races in the Aug. 18 primary, with the Port St. Lucie mayoral contest and two other races heading to November runoffs.

In the Port St. Lucie mayoral race, incumbent Shannon Martin will face Steven Giordano in the Nov. 3 election after neither candidate secured the 50% plus one majority needed to win outright.

Martin received 47.7% of the vote, Giordano received 35.2% and Eric Strazzeri received 17.1%.

Martin's priorities include maintaining a disciplined budget, improving roads and infrastructure, growing jobs and law enforcement. Giordano's priorities include transparency, infrastructure, fiscal responsibility, water quality and eliminating flock cameras.

The Port St. Lucie City Council District 1 race also will go to a runoff. Rick Meltzer received 42.02% of the vote and Indony Jean Baptiste received 22.13%. Eric Reikenis received 15.03% and Kevin Zimmerman received 20.8%.

Meltzer and Jean Baptiste will face off in the Nov. 4 runoff. The winner will succeed incumbent Stephanie Morgan, who did not seek re-election, and serve a four-year term.

Meltzer's priorities include infrastructure, protecting waterways, smart zoning and affordability. Jean Baptiste's priorities include safer communities, transparency and strong leadership.

In City Council District 3, Jim Norton won the seat with 52.3% of the vote. Peter Overhuls received 22.9% and Fritz Masson-Alexandre received 24.9%.

Norton will succeed incumbent Anthony Bonna, who did not seek re-election and instead pursued the Florida House District 85 seat.

Norton's priorities include public safety, lowering taxes, infrastructure improvements, smart growth and preserving green space.

In the St. Lucie County Commission District 4 Democratic primary, Jean Eddy Leroy defeated Roger Messer by 276 votes. Leroy received 50.7% of the vote to Messer's 49.3%.

Leroy, 40, will face Republican incumbent Jamie Lee Fowler and Nicholas Burgos, who is running with no party affiliation.

Leroy's priorities include smart growth, modernizing county services and affordability. Fowler's priorities include term limits, reducing taxes, increasing public safety and sustainable growth.

The general election for the District 4 seat is Nov. 4.

The St. Lucie County School Board District 1 race was decided Tuesday, with incumbent Debbie Hawley defeating challenger Brian Capp 55% to 45%.

Hawley, a fifth-term incumbent who was first elected in 2010, is focused on improving the quality of education for students.

The District 5 school board race will go to a Nov. 4 runoff between incumbent Troy Ingersoll and challenger Lisa Kessler.

Kessler received 37.5% of the vote and Ingersoll received 37.24%. Charles Cerami received 25.2%. Because no candidate received 50% plus one vote, the race moves to a runoff.

Ingersoll is seeking his sixth term on the school board.