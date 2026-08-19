Water quality advisory issued for two Martin County sites

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued a water quality advisory for Charlie Leighton Park in Palm City and Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart after testing found elevated levels of bacteria.

Tests completed Monday, Aug. 17, indicated that water quality at both locations did not meet recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

The health department advises against water-related activities at the locations because of an increased risk of illness for swimmers. Routine water quality monitoring found bacteria levels above the threshold established by state guidelines.

Charlie Leighton Park is located at 2701 SW Cornell Ave. in Palm City. The advisory also applies to the water at Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart.

The advisory will remain in effect until bacteria levels fall below the accepted health level.

Test results are available through the Florida Department of Health in Martin County's beach and river sampling program. For more information, call 772-221-4090 or visit the Florida Department of Health in Martin County website.