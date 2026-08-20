Fort Pierce considers interim city attorney as search continues

FORT PIERCE — Fort Pierce is moving forward with Daniel S. McIntyre as its interim city attorney as the city prepares for the departure of City Attorney Sara Hedges and continues its search for a permanent replacement.

City Human Resources Director Jared Sorensen presented commissioners with two candidates for the interim position.

"One is Daniel S. McIntyre, which you should have a copy of his resume attached in front of you. And then the other was John Anastasio," Sorensen said. "And so I'm here tonight to seek direction from Commission about if one of these individuals can be named an acting or an interim City Attorney."

Commissioner Michael Broderick instead proposed allowing Hedges to remain through the end of the year, saying the city was facing a difficult transition with other departures from the City Attorney's Office.

"Well, I just think that it's a simple way to avoid the interim scenario. And with the resignations of the balance of the City Attorney's office, I believe we're kind of in a crisis situation. You bring somebody new into that, it's going to be disastrous," Broderick said. "This gives us a transition time because it's time to hire the permanent City Attorney that we need to fill the role moving forward. So I think it's advantageous for all parties involved."

Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky said he did not support the proposal to keep Hedges, citing the qualifications of the two candidates presented by the city's Human Resources Department.

"From the standpoint of City-County knowledge, both of these individuals have significant knowledge, background, and experience. While I appreciate the motion, I won't be supporting it," Dzadovsky said. "Of the two individuals that are here, Mr. McIntyre has an extremely vast knowledge of the City."

McIntyre, the former county attorney, has previously served as interim attorney for Fort Pierce multiple times.

Mayor Linda Hudson joined Broderick in supporting the proposal to keep Hedges through the transition. The motion failed 2-3.

The commission then voted 4-1 to move forward with McIntyre as interim city attorney.

Sorensen said the city will begin negotiating a contract with McIntyre and plans to bring the agreement before the commission for approval.

"I'll reach out to Mr. McIntyre and begin the negotiations with him. I already have a blank template of what I would look at for anybody that was named. My goal is to bring the contract back to you for approval on Sept. 8," Sorensen said.

Sorensen also said the contract for the firm that will conduct the search for a permanent city attorney is expected to be signed Sept. 8.

The commission voted 3-2 on June 9 not to renew Hedges' contract. Her departure followed controversy surrounding her handling of a wage garnishment dispute involving Finance Director Johnna Morris.

Commission members also alluded to an apparent dispute between Hedges and City Manager Richard Chess. During the discussion, they referenced allegations that Chess had been prevented from contacting outside counsel without Hedges' approval.