Man arrested after allegedly traveling to Indian River County to meet teen

Emaad Mir, 27, of Hallandale Beach, was arrested after Indian River County Sheriff’s Office detectives say he traveled to the county believing he was going to meet a 14-year-old.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mir had been communicating with someone he believed was a juvenile. The person he was communicating with was actually an IRCSO detective working with the juvenile’s parents.

Deputies located Mir’s vehicle as he traveled toward the meeting location and intercepted him before he could reach the intended victim, the sheriff’s office said.

Mir is currently being held on a $1.75 million bond.