St. Lucie deputies write over 4,800 tickets in speed crackdown

St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro Jr. says a nine-week push to crack down on speeding and dangerous driving is starting to change behavior on the county's roads, even as deputies continue to log thousands of traffic stops.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Del Toro directed additional resources toward targeted traffic enforcement in areas of the county where speeding and dangerous driving have raised concerns.

Since then, deputies have issued 4,811 citations and written warnings, including 1,289 citations and 3,522 written warnings, and made 41 arrests for offenses uncovered during traffic stops.

"As Sheriff, one of my responsibilities is to make sure the people who live, work, and travel in St. Lucie County can do so safely," Del Toro said. "Dangerous driving puts everyone at risk, and we have a responsibility to address it."

Del Toro pointed to one figure in particular as evidence the initiative is working: the share of citations and written warnings issued for drivers going more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit has dropped from 24% in 2025 to 18% so far in 2026, a 6-percentage-point decline.

"Speeding still occurs, but fewer of the speeding-related enforcement actions involve the highest speed violations," Del Toro said. "That tells us our continued focus on enforcement, visibility, and education is making a difference."

The sheriff's office recorded its highest speed during the nine-week initiative when a driver was clocked at 76 mph in a posted 35 mph zone — 41 mph over the limit.

"That kind of speed is a danger to everyone on the road," Del Toro said. "This is exactly why targeted enforcement is necessary."

Del Toro thanked the deputies carrying out the initiative, saying they "are putting in the work every day to protect our community," and that he is "proud of their commitment."

He said the effort will continue as part of a broader push to reduce crashes and reshape driving habits across the county.

"I want our community to know that we have seen progress, but we are not finished," Del Toro said. "My vision is to make St. Lucie County the safest county in Florida, and roadway safety is an important part of achieving that goal. Traffic safety will remain a priority for me and this agency."

He said the goal isn't about ticket totals.

"Our goal isn't to write more tickets," Del Toro said. "Our goal is to prevent crashes, change dangerous driving behavior, and save lives."

Del Toro said reducing dangerous driving will take cooperation beyond his deputies.

"Law enforcement can't do this alone," he said. "Every driver has a responsibility to slow down, stay focused, and make safe decisions behind the wheel. Getting there safely is more important than getting there quickly."

