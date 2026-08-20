Volunteers needed as United Way's Day of Caring returns

VERO BEACH — United Way of Indian River County is asking residents to set aside a Saturday morning to help their neighbors as the organization's annual Day of Caring returns October 24, 2026. Volunteer registration is now open.

Last year's event drew more than 550 volunteers who completed 51 projects and logged more than 2,200 hours of service across the county.

"Day of Caring is a chance to see what happens when people come together with a shared purpose," said Meredith Egan, CEO of United Way of Indian River County. "It is a few hours of your time, but the impact can last far beyond that morning. Whether you are an organization with a project that needs a team or a volunteer looking for a way to give back, there is a place for you at Day of Caring."

The event, now in its 31st year, pairs volunteers with local nonprofits, schools, churches, civic organizations and community groups for hands-on projects that can be completed in a single morning. Amanda Morgan, Community Impact Coordinator for United Way of Indian River County, said the projects cover a wide range of needs.

"We usually have between 50 and 55 projects," Morgan said. "The projects all span from the schools — beautification projects at the schools, all the schools participate. Then we have some other places where it's inside things, like they're going to be making cards for seniors for the holidays. Another one is helping pack diapers. Another one is clothes for homeless children — putting together little packets for kids in our community."

Morgan said the day draws volunteers of every age, from young children to seniors, and that participation isn't limited to Indian River County residents.

"All the organizations within Indian River County are able to apply," Morgan said. "And anybody where, if they live in a different county, they're welcome to come to Indian River County and do Day of Caring. We don't hold back anybody from wanting to volunteer."

Organizations do not need to be United Way funded partners to participate. Projects should be safe for volunteers and are typically designed around a roughly four-hour window — from painting and landscaping to organizing and preparing spaces for the people organizations serve.

"You take a few hours of your time and you go out and help that organization, and that gives them the opportunity to put more money back into the community," Morgan said.

Organizations can submit projects through September 8. Volunteer registration — open to individuals, families, schools, businesses, civic groups and organizations — runs through October 16.

The day begins with breakfast at 8 a.m. at Vero Beach High School's Citrus Bowl, 1707 16th Street, Vero Beach. Volunteers will then head to their assigned project sites, with work beginning at 9 a.m.

"Some projects may need a fresh coat of paint, some may need a little muscle, and others simply need a group of people willing to show up and help," Egan said. "There is meaningful work to be done throughout our area, and when we work together, United is the Way."

To submit a project or register to volunteer, visit UnitedWayIRC.org/day-of-caring.