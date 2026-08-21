Free Clinic Marks 31 Years of Care for Uninsured in Martin County

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic in Stuart has spent more than three decades providing free medical care to uninsured residents across Martin County — and its leader says there's still no waiting list for anyone who needs help.

"We believe everyone should have access to quality health care," said Mary Fields, Executive Director of Volunteers in Medicine Clinic. The nonprofit, known locally as VIM Clinic, offers services at no charge to Martin County residents who lack insurance and fall within certain income limits — $39,900 annually for an individual or $82,500 for a family of four.

Every patient is paired with a dedicated provider, Fields said, "just like your doctor's office," for as long as they remain a patient. The clinic's roster of volunteer specialists includes gynecology, urology, neurology, orthopedics, endocrinology, pulmonology and mental health services, along with a rheumatologist who recently joined.

"Really, whatever the patient needs, we try to provide that service for them," Fields said. When a needed specialist isn't available on-site, the clinic arranges a referral to a community provider who agrees not to charge the patient.

A partnership with Cleveland Clinic Martin Health and Diagnostic Imaging Services covers the cost of labs, diagnostics and therapies for VIM patients. Fields described one recent case in which a 43-year-old patient came in with a breast lump that turned out to be cancer.

"We were able to provide all of those services for her at no charge," Fields said. "And now she's back to work and caring for her family."

The clinic also provides medications and transportation assistance at no cost, aiming to remove barriers that might keep someone from seeking care. VIM Clinic operates with 12 paid staff members and roughly 85 volunteers, including physicians, nurse practitioners and clerical support.

"If it's medical, perhaps they would be able to provide that service," Fields said of volunteers. "But if they don't have a medical background and they want to help, we have — such as scanning documents, greeting patients. We have someone in our lobby at all times."

Fields said volunteering offers something back to those who give their time. "You feel good when you help others," she said.

To fund its operations, VIM Clinic relies on grants, individual donations and two signature fundraising events: a black-tie dinner dance, set for January 23, 2027, at Willoughby Golf Club, and a golf tournament in May held in partnership with Carson's Tavern in Stuart.

"We have been here for 31 years, and I think that's a huge accomplishment," Fields said, "and it really is from philanthropy and volunteerism."

Fields encouraged anyone who needs care — or wants to help provide it — not to hesitate. "People shouldn't be afraid to ask for help," she said. "We really just want to encourage them to please give us a call, and we'll try to work around their schedules and get them in for care."

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic can be reached at 772-463-4128 or online at vimclinic.net.