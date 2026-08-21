St. Lucie deputy found guilty of DUI as internal investigation continues

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Arthur Alfaro was found guilty Wednesday of driving under the influence with an unlawful breath alcohol level of 0.08 or more, Sheriff Richard Del Toro said in a statement.

The judicial process has now concluded, and the Sheriff’s Office said it respects the court’s decision.

“As a law enforcement agency, we expect our employees to uphold the law and the standards of conduct entrusted to them by the people we serve,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

With the criminal case resolved, the Sheriff’s Office’s Internal Affairs investigation will proceed through its established administrative process. The administrative investigation is separate from the criminal case and will determine whether Alfaro’s conduct violated agency policies or standards.

Alfaro remains on unpaid administrative leave while the process moves forward.

“Accountability applies to everyone, regardless of rank or position,” Del Toro said in the statement. “As Sheriff, I have a responsibility to ensure that our members are held to the standards we expect of them and that these matters are handled fairly, thoroughly, and consistent with established procedure.”

Del Toro said the Sheriff’s Office will allow the administrative process to run its course and take appropriate action based on its findings.