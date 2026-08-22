St. Lucie deputies arrest Fort Pierce man in Spanish Lakes vehicle burglary investigation

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 44-year-old Fort Pierce man after an investigation into a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries of vehicles in the Spanish Lakes One community.

Deputies with the Patrol Operations Bureau responded to multiple calls for service involving the incidents on Aug. 17, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Detective Corporal Anzalone with the Criminal Investigations Division was assigned to the investigation the following day. Working with patrol deputies and crime analysts, investigators identified Herman Ray Nettles as a suspect and shared his information with agency personnel.

On Aug. 20, Deputy Martinez-Delgado, who was off duty, spotted Nettles traveling on U.S. 1 in southern Port St. Lucie and notified 911. Patrol deputies responded and detained Nettles before taking him to the Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation.

The Sheriff's Office said Anzalone developed probable cause connecting Nettles to all eight incidents.

Nettles is currently incarcerated in the St. Lucie County Jail on a charge of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, unarmed. He is expected to face a total of eight counts, including five counts of attempted burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, unarmed, and three counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, unarmed.

Sheriff Richard Del Toro credited Martinez-Delgado and the other personnel involved in the investigation.

“Being a law enforcement officer doesn’t stop when the shift ends,” Del Toro said. “Deputy Martinez-Delgado’s quick recognition and immediate action helped bring this suspect into custody, and I commend her for stepping up when it mattered. I’m equally proud of the deputies, detectives and Crime Analysts whose teamwork identified this suspect and built the case. Our message is clear: if you prey on our communities, we will find you, and we will hold you accountable.”