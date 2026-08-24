New York man arrested after Martin County Lowe’s theft, sheriff’s office says

A 48-year-old New York man was arrested after the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said he stole about $1,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s and fled into a wooded area.

Christopher Michael Santiago was charged with grand theft and resisting arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Santiago came to the area from New York and stopped at Lowe’s, where he allegedly stole the merchandise.

Martin County sheriff’s deputies and Stuart police searched for Santiago after he fled from the area and entered a wooded area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Alex Mercado and K-9 Cane, a Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix, were involved in locating Santiago.

The arrest also marked K-9 Cane’s first day back on duty after recovering from surgery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Santiago was booked into the Martin County Jail on charges of grand theft and resisting arrest.