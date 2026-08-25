Fort Pierce woman accused of using counterfeit bills to pay for food delivery

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Aug. 22 to a reported theft involving the delivery. The driver told deputies she had been given the counterfeit bills as payment.

On Aug. 24, Detective Corporal Anzalone was assigned to the investigation. Patrol Operations Bureau deputies later received information from dispatch that the suspected individual was staying at a residence in the 6800 block of Miramar Avenue in Fort Pierce.

Deputies and Anzalone responded to the residence, located the suspect and positively identified her as the person who had provided the counterfeit bills to the delivery driver, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Adrianna Marie Sheppard, 19, of Fort Pierce, was arrested and charged with fraud, uttering a false bank bill, note, check or draft; possession of a counterfeited bank bill, check or draft; and larceny, other theft.

The Sheriff’s Office advised businesses and individuals who receive suspicious currency to take appropriate precautions and report suspected counterfeit money to law enforcement.