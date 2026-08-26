Two 19-year-olds charged in Martin County burglary investigation involving stolen firearms

Martin County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested two 19-year-old St. Lucie County men in connection with a series of burglaries that began in early August and involved the theft of multiple firearms.

With assistance from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Criminal Investigations Division, Martin County detectives served simultaneous early morning search warrants at the homes of Stephen Ivan Morris, of SE Marseille Street, and Shaun Alexander Bilbrey, of SW Lake Fern Circle.

Detectives recovered multiple stolen firearms during the searches and said the evidence allowed them to move forward with numerous charges and close at least 13 cases.

The burglaries affected multiple neighborhoods, including gated communities. As detectives investigated the cases, they identified commonalities that led them to Morris and Bilbrey.

Both men were charged with multiple counts of grand theft, armed burglary, larceny and traveling to commit burglary. They were booked into the Martin County Jail.