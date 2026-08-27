Fort Pierce man arrested after deputies investigate reports of gunfire

A Fort Pierce man was arrested after deputies responded to three separate reports of shooting activity at a residence Aug. 25, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the agency’s Patrol Operations Bureau responded to calls regarding a home in the 2700 block of Langston Drive in Fort Pierce.

During the investigation, deputies determined that Jernord R. Kirkland, 43, of Fort Pierce, allegedly heard a noise outside his residence and fired multiple rounds into his backyard.

Deputies then learned Kirkland is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Three firearms were recovered from Kirkland during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kirkland was arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail, where he is being held on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in public.