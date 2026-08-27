Palm City hit-and-run suspect captured after multi-agency search

A 39-year-old Fort Pierce man was arrested after deputies said he fled from law enforcement following a hit-and-run crash in Palm City and hid in a swamp near the Martin-St. Lucie County line.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office initially reported that deputies were searching for the suspect in the area of SW Rivers End Way. The suspect was described as a Black man wearing a black shirt with blue writing on the back and black pants. He was last seen running westbound into the Windstone community.

The sheriff’s office deployed multiple K-9 units and air support and established a perimeter in the area. Residents were urged to call 911 if they saw the suspect and not to approach him.

The suspect was later identified as Likenson Daceus, who currently resides in Fort Pierce.

According to the sheriff’s office, Daceus fled the scene and attempted to evade law enforcement by hiding in a large swamp along the Martin-St. Lucie County line.

Martin County sheriff’s deputies and detectives, along with officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Port St. Lucie Police Department, searched for more than two hours before locating and apprehending Daceus.

The search involved road patrol units, K-9s, aviation and drone units. Officers established perimeters in the water and on land around residential communities while searching for Daceus.

Daceus was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office said additional information would be released as it becomes available.