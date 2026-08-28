Indian River schools begin planning for superintendent transition

Indian River County School District Superintendent Dr. David Moore is preparing to step down from his position at the end of June next year, prompting the School Board to begin planning for his replacement.

Moore has led the district for nearly seven years, during which the county has improved its standing in school performance and literacy. Board members are now considering how to find a successor who can continue that progress while allowing enough time for a smooth transition.

At a recent School Board meeting, Chair Teri Barenborg said she would like the incoming superintendent to have an opportunity to work alongside Moore before he leaves.

"I think the best thing that we can do for our district, and this is me personally, is to have some overlap time with Dr. Moore and the new superintendent. Just like we did last time, I thought that was a much better transition happening than I have seen in the past," she said.

Barenborg said the board may need to begin the search process within the next month to meet that goal. She suggested working backward from a potential spring start date for the new superintendent.

"Looking at that, I'm thinking March, April, starting a new superintendent and then working backwards would mean that we'd probably want to put out feelers or look at the application and discuss it at one of our next board meetings," she said.

Moore also encouraged the board to begin the process early. He pointed to the uncertainty involved in negotiating a contract with a prospective superintendent and allowing someone already employed elsewhere enough time to leave their current position.

"So to hedge all of those unknowns, those are known unknowns, I would say if you were in a position in which you are putting your offer together in February, that would allow for the appropriate amount of transition time, transitioning out from another position," he said. "As well as the shadowing, mentoring, understanding the system, making sure you have a very, very smooth transition because at the end of the day, there are still goals to accomplish this year."

Moore also advised the board to consider candidates already working within the district before pursuing a national search or hiring an outside firm.

"I would not recommend any costs associated with an external firm or doing a national search. I would look internally at your decision, but myself, you have very, very skilled individuals who can lead, know and have created these systems. That would be something for you to consider. But prior to going from a national level, I would begin internally," he said. "Then across the state, you probably get some folks from across the state."

Board member David Dyer said the board should consider more than a candidate's qualifications when establishing its criteria for the next superintendent.

"Again, as we look at that criteria, when we get in one of those board members, I just hope that we think about the way of work and the culture and the respect for what has been done and the ability to continue to grow on what good things have happened here in our district over the last seven years," he said.

Board member Jacqueline Rosario said the board's decision about how broadly to conduct the search will be an important part of determining the timeline.

"When we have the discussion of what we want, again, from within or a national look, are we going to do it independent on our own? Are we going to hire someone? That all needs to take place as well, because that plays a role within the timeline," she said.